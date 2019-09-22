Cannell Peter B & Company Lowered Holding in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) as Stock Value Declined; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Holding by $346,000 as Stock Value Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 4,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 134,179 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.27 million, down from 139,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 1.24 million shares traded or 73.49% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,674 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 12,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Par Mgmt holds 1.31% or 450,000 shares in its portfolio. Palestra Cap Mngmt Limited reported 534,833 shares. State Street Corp invested in 1.01% or 77.81M shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 19,780 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.02 million shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 2.75 million shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj reported 5,094 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 173,022 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,766 shares. Hilltop invested in 0.78% or 21,110 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Management has 0.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company, Arizona-based fund reported 5,349 shares. Brown Advisory invested 3.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 6.12 million shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com published article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Hboc Inc (NYSE:MCK) by 4,002 shares to 99,629 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 165,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 321,740 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $42.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Herlev University Hospital Treats First Patient in Denmark on Varian Halcyon System – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Varian Medical (VAR) Stock Now – Zacks.com” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian acquires Noona Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,970 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 870 shares. Covington Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 333,270 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Next Fincl Gp owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 70 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 50,968 shares. 56 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares accumulated 0.13% or 6,683 shares. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 7,780 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 13,526 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fagan Associate holds 0.22% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Management Sa has 0.19% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 151,300 shares. Bright Rock Mngmt Lc invested in 0.26% or 6,000 shares. Regions Corp reported 6,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mengis Mgmt holds 14,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.