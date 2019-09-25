Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $22.04 Million as Stock Value Declined; Symphony Asset Management Has Decreased Its Radian Group Com (RDN) Position by $607,838 as Valuation Declined

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 62.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 27,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 16,284 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, down from 43,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 587,392 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 239,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 784,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.51M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.57. About 1.87M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Radian Announces Closing of $562 Million Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Radian Announces Cash Tender Offers to Purchase Any and All of Its Outstanding Notes Due 2020 and 2021 – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Radian Introduces RADAR® Rates, a New MI Pricing Option – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Radian takeover talks reportedly squashed by potential deal price – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.34 million for 8.35 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr Com by 9,800 shares to 37,908 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 1.37M shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2.31 million shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Parametric Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 261,907 shares. 24,156 were reported by Verition Fund Management Ltd Com. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 48,930 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Investec Asset North America Inc reported 0.14% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,094 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Com accumulated 0.04% or 511,359 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 754 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 134,871 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 156,236 shares to 949,237 shares, valued at $46.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 151,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 935,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 3.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 13.37 million shares. Meridian Invest Counsel owns 2,984 shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Saturna owns 205,789 shares. Moab Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 92,519 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 6,240 shares. Qci Asset Management accumulated 42 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,018 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt has invested 1.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 1,617 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).