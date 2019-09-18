Cannell Peter B & Company Holds Position in Merck & Co (MRK); Summit Creek Advisors Has Lifted Its Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Holding by $826,740

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 15,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 295,189 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.22M, up from 279,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 43,060 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 13,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 280,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.51M, up from 267,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 1.74 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 09/04/2018 – BREAKING: Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK +2.6%; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold IBTX shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 10,472 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 4,838 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Lockheed Martin Investment Co holds 0.1% or 38,350 shares. Kennedy Cap holds 0.3% or 231,081 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 677,168 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 0.07% stake. Phocas Fincl holds 0% or 64,940 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 32,712 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 147,010 were accumulated by Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability. First Mercantile Com accumulated 0.01% or 1,526 shares. First Dallas Incorporated stated it has 5,160 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Mendon Cap Corp reported 423,088 shares. Citigroup reported 24,262 shares.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. 1,790 shares were bought by Hobart Brian E, worth $100,061 on Thursday, April 25.

