Cannell Peter B & Company Has Upped Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NCLH) Stake by $10.87 Million as Share Price Declined; Strs Ohio Holding In Lennar (LEN) Was Upped

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NCLH) by 156.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 201,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 329,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, up from 128,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 2.17M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 6,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 42,559 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 36,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 1.14M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 19,687 shares to 161,886 shares, valued at $16.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 45,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,913 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bessemer Group accumulated 2,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank has 9,577 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 23,871 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc reported 54,194 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs has invested 0.14% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 23,806 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Comm owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1,680 shares. 64 were accumulated by Cls Ltd Company. 733,626 are held by Prudential Fin. 11,147 are held by Palisade Management Ltd Nj. Salem Inv Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 237,471 shares. Ejf Cap Limited Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 242,384 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Management has invested 2.18% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moody State Bank Division accumulated 97 shares. Dupont Mngmt invested in 4,188 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 8,273 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 62,755 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 42,343 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company invested 0.05% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Perritt Mgmt reported 0.18% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 906,708 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1.72 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America reported 622 shares.