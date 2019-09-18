Cannell Peter B & Company Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $541,125; Shorts at OTELLO ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OPESF) Lowered By 24.76%

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 4,875 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 104,043 shares with $11.63M value, up from 99,168 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $378.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 2.82 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 02/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Loomis Sayles CLO II $414.8m Reset Via JPMorgan; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

OTELLO CORP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:OPESF) had a decrease of 24.76% in short interest. OPESF’s SI was 139,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 24.76% from 185,000 shares previously. It closed at $1.74 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.89% above currents $118.51 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,200 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld, Florida-based fund reported 121 shares. Premier Asset Lc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 114,280 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,903 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants has 4,109 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. New England Rech And holds 7,458 shares. Wright Investors Service holds 2.21% or 51,871 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Argyle reported 44,845 shares stake. 230,000 were reported by Central Securities Corporation. 518,064 are held by Personal Capital Advisors. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 103,000 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.52M shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 1.57% or 129,735 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has 30,074 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Chilton Inv Limited Liability has invested 2.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 31,033 shares to 116,438 valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 2,969 shares and now owns 83,241 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was reduced too.

Opera Software ASA develops, produces, and sells software and associated services in the areas of mobile advertising, apps, and games. The company has market cap of $233.45 million. The firm operates through Mobile Advertising, Apps & Games, and Performance & Privacy divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Mobile Advertising segment provides mobile advertising and marketing platforms to brands, agencies, publishers and application developers to deliver advertising.