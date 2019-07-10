Cannell Peter B & Company Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Boosted by $810,250 as Stock Price Rose; Shoker Investment Counsel Increases Position in General Mls (GIS)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 4.21 million shares traded or 3.65% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 115,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 783,600 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 667,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 639,894 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellium Holdco’s (CSTM) CEO Jean-Marc Germain on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 257,775 shares to 334,000 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 99,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Keys to General Mills’ Upcoming Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills Elects Elizabeth C. Lempres to Board of Directors and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

