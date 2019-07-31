Cannell Peter B & Company Has Boosted Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $453,600; Shares Declined; Ventas (VTR) Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 70,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 250,608 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,935 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 8,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $184.14. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,670 shares to 2,170 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 38,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 848,250 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, Citigroup, Honeywell, IBM and Amgen – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Faces Further Delay, Bayer’s Prostate Cancer Drug Passes FDA Muster – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Regeneron Pharma (REGN) and Amgen (AMGN) Could Rally on Recently Introduced Legislation – Piper Jaffray – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based 1St Source Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,445 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company owns 4,147 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Notis stated it has 11,957 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,707 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,245 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 28,392 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 6,366 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 1,928 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs owns 2,256 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Axa stated it has 362,244 shares. Opus Point Prns Mngmt Lc reported 1,242 shares. Boston accumulated 0% or 10,488 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.53% or 68,984 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 3.08M shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 19,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 715 shares. Toth Advisory reported 0% stake. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Westpac Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 137,467 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 4,603 shares. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bluecrest Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 29,763 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 83,537 are owned by Capital Fund Sa. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.05% or 2.71M shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. CAFARO DEBRA A sold 68,084 shares worth $4.36 million.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24,980 shares to 161,061 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.