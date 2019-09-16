Cannell Peter B & Company Trimmed Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $419,760; Share Value Rose; As Qad (QADA) Stock Price Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.92 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 63,634 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 72,736 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.22M, down from 74,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $289.63. About 686,100 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.62 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 1.56 million shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $55.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 264,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Danaher Gains From Rising Product Demand Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Groupon’s Presence AI Acquisition Is A Good Deal If It Didn’t Cost More Than $350 Million – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, SPG, ONCE – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sysco Gains on Solid U.S. Foodservice Unit Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Stock Quote Data – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Northeast Finance Consultants Inc has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 12,200 shares. Qs Investors Ltd invested in 39,030 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Lc owns 10,332 shares. Advisors Asset Management invested 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 2,605 were reported by Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Private Asset Mgmt Inc holds 55,228 shares. 881 were reported by Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 40 were reported by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 7,086 are held by Hollencrest Capital. Ghp Invest Advisors holds 0.5% or 15,469 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 47,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 6,509 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,461 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Customers, Partners and Manufacturing Experts Come Together for QAD Indonesia Conference 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QAD: A Hidden Cloud Transition Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QAD (QADA) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QAD (QADA) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Mny Express In by 169,752 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Rafael Hldgs Inc.