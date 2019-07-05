Cannell Peter B & Company Lifted Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding; Reliant Investment Management Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $1.21 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 68.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,199 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97 million, up from 74,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 564,903 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. $1.99M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was sold by Hartnett John R. on Tuesday, February 5.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 125,181 shares to 152,823 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,730 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 25.45 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

