Cannell Peter B & Company Increases Position in Baxter International (BAX); Redwood Capital Management Trimmed Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $5.05 Million

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 99,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 149,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 8.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 08/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 76.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 51,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 119,228 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, up from 67,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 1.92M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,869 shares to 37,958 shares, valued at $15.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 51,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,695 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares to 370,364 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.66 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

