Cannell Peter B & Company Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Reata Pharmaceuticals – Class A (RETA) Shorts Increased By 13.15%

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 12,262 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 949,518 shares with $111.99 million value, up from 937,256 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 13.82M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RETA) had an increase of 13.15% in short interest. RETA’s SI was 3.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.15% from 2.66 million shares previously. With 221,500 avg volume, 14 days are for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RETA)’s short sellers to cover RETA’s short positions. The SI to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A’s float is 13.51%. The stock increased 4.69% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.42. About 161,461 shares traded. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has risen 29.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RETA News: 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 29/03/2018 – Reata Announces That Kyowa Hakko Kirin Received SAKIGAKE Priority Review Designation for Bardoxolone Methyl in Japan; 11/04/2018 – REATA PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 2 PORTION OF CARDINAL STUDY; 22/03/2018 – REATA SAYS STUDY SHOWED SIG IMPROVEMENTS IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RETA); 11/04/2018 – Reata: Bardoxolone Treatment Produced Significant Increase in Kidney Function Maintained Through Week 36; 03/04/2018 – Reata to Present Preclinical Data on RTA 1701, a Novel ROR; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS – ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN GENERALLY MILD TO MODERATE IN SEVERITY, NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS BEEN REPORTED IN TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – Reata to Present Preclinical Data on RTA 1701, a Novel RORγt Inverse Agonist, at Upcoming Immunology Conference

More notable recent Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RETA) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RETA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financials and to Provide an Update on Development Programs on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) CEO Warren Huff on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.27% above currents $136.26 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,200 shares to 5,100 valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 153,795 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) was reduced too.