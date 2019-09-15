Cannell Peter B & Company Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $332,905; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Scotia Capital Has Lifted Stake

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 3,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 42,596 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 39,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 211,444 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.45M, down from 213,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,592 shares to 12,922 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 23,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,577 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.