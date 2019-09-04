Cannell Peter B & Company Raised Carmax (KMX) Stake; Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) Sentiment Is 1.57

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 22 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 14 cut down and sold their holdings in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.62 million shares, down from 4.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 10.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 23.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 153,233 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 795,236 shares with $55.51M value, up from 642,003 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $14.07B valuation. The stock increased 2.88% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 644,189 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 6,869 shares to 37,958 valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 60,090 shares and now owns 247,340 shares. Noble Midstream Partners Lp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,425 were accumulated by Tru Of Oklahoma. Fred Alger Inc holds 207 shares. Prudential Finance Inc invested in 239,750 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). New York-based Bloom Tree Partners Lc has invested 4.98% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 88,094 were accumulated by Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Company Ny. John G Ullman Associates Inc invested in 0.39% or 30,500 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.61M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 65,396 shares. Glob Endowment LP has 13,900 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.79% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 1.95M were accumulated by Northern Corp. 13,276 are held by Atria Ltd. 286,903 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers.

Among 8 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CarMax has $15000 highest and $80 lowest target. $99.38’s average target is 17.00% above currents $84.94 stock price. CarMax had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 1. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $108.74 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 for 720,967 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 396,278 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc Co has 0.77% invested in the company for 327,905 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,640 shares.

