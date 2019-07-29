Cannell Peter B & Company Has Decreased Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position as Stock Declined; M Holdings Securities Has Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $475,080

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53M shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 3,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,136 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, down from 142,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 889,052 shares traded or 69.71% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.63 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.08 million activity.