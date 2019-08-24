Cannell Peter B & Company Lifted Stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by $2.90 Million; Lowe’s (LOW) Holder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.42 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 37.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 14,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 52,749 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 38,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 505,584 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Lowe’s Corp (LOW) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Lowe’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 167,458 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.35% or 7,188 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 422,470 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,031 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.62% or 13,948 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 131,334 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 2.69 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap holds 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 7,486 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 0.69% stake. North Star Mgmt invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 5,969 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ny. Burns J W Ny holds 28,526 shares. Cornerstone Cap Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 2,143 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 85,792 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 7,653 shares to 43,536 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Odey Asset Mngmt invested in 15,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Paloma Prns Co stated it has 3,165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Communications Mn, California-based fund reported 256,817 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corporation holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 100,367 shares. New York-based Shufro Rose Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 1,159 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,563 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 3,888 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. 1,078 were reported by Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 11,988 shares. Argent Communication has 3,355 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).