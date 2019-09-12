Cannell Peter B & Company Raised Its Corning (GLW) Position; International Speedway (ISCA) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 1247.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 1.56 million shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 1.68 million shares with $55.96M value, up from 125,000 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $24.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 4.31 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018

International Speedway Corp (ISCA) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 59 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 67 sold and trimmed stakes in International Speedway Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 17.97 million shares, down from 19.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding International Speedway Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 47 Increased: 41 New Position: 18.

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “International Speedway Corporation Announces Officer Resignation Nasdaq:ISCA – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One Daytona to welcome 4 Rivers location along with 50 new jobs in Florida – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “International Speedway (ISCA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 3, 2019 : ISCA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 80,403 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s motorsports themed event activities consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. It has a 26.1 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.77M for 33.24 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.74% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation for 1.10 million shares. Lindsell Train Ltd owns 1.08 million shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Island Capital Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 441,855 shares. The New York-based Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd., a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 740,390 shares.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Corning® Astraâ„¢ Glass Chosen for CCPD’s Oxide-LCD Line – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning names Life Sciences leader – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corning® Astraâ„¢ Glass Wins Touch Taiwan’s 2019 Gold Panel Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gfs Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 10,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Greenwood Gearhart has 179,124 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 154,000 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 248,340 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 315,500 shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% or 6,420 shares. 1.72 million are held by Minneapolis Port Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Co. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 146,640 shares. Focused Wealth invested in 0.06% or 7,000 shares. 187 are held by Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability. Howe & Rusling accumulated 21,496 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 8,220 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 72,065 shares to 964,020 valued at $41.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 26,738 shares and now owns 922,780 shares. Chubb Ltd was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.25’s average target is 7.04% above currents $30.13 stock price. Corning had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20.