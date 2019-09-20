Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lowered Its Brunswick (BC) Stake; Heartland Express Has 1.28 Sentiment

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Brunswick Corporation (BC) stake by 13.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 91,700 shares as Brunswick Corporation (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 612,270 shares with $28.10 million value, down from 703,970 last quarter. Brunswick Corporation now has $4.59 billion valuation. It closed at $53.52 lastly. It is down 23.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01

Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 68 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 53 cut down and sold their stock positions in Heartland Express Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 45.22 million shares, down from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Heartland Express Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 36 Increased: 47 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.87 million for 13.52 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 9.77% above currents $53.52 stock price. Brunswick had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, September 12. Citigroup maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Somerset Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 8,548 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Owl Creek Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% or 253,847 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 99,103 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 12,376 shares in its portfolio. 2.34M were reported by Massachusetts Service Ma. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,245 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 2.09 million shares. Goelzer Investment invested in 38,718 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 226 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) stake by 321,740 shares to 1.39 million valued at $42.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 177,924 shares and now owns 580,693 shares. Noble Midstream Partners Lp was raised too.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup – Seeking Alpha" published on August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Worry About Heartland Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Heartland Express (HTLD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq" published on September 11, 2019.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm primarily provides nationwide asset dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It has a 21.69 P/E ratio. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 69,357 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500.

Sib Llc holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. for 257,297 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc owns 6.31 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 47,895 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 29,315 shares.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $20.49 million for 21.28 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.