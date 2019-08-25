Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lifted By $440,240 Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 5,503 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 402,769 shares with $32.46 million value, up from 397,266 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 34 funds increased and started new holdings, while 33 decreased and sold equity positions in Harvard Bioscience Inc. The funds in our database now own: 26.95 million shares, up from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Harvard Bioscience Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 30 Increased: 20 New Position: 14.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Ltd Liability owns 16,372 shares. Matrix Asset Inc New York owns 3.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 248,872 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan accumulated 2.6% or 62,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.37% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Llc has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sit Inv Assoc Inc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Marietta Investment Prtn Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,483 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security Inc holds 1.29% or 22,129 shares. Argi Investment Service Ltd Liability reported 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). City invested in 33,419 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Nuveen Asset invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Washington Trust National Bank & Trust reported 1.41% stake. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 6,279 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 32,393 are held by Gibraltar Mgmt Inc. 62,482 were reported by Community Bancorporation Na.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 50,000 shares to 75,025 valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 3,031 shares and now owns 139,136 shares. Black Knight Inc was reduced too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.78% above currents $65.97 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 112,471 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for 7.07 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 435,007 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.69% invested in the company for 318,672 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 476,293 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $174,204 activity.