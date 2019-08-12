Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lowered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding as Share Price Rose; Great West Life Assurance Company Lifted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $7.11 Million; Shares Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 95.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 144,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 6,629 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 151,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $12.28 during the last trading session, reaching $334.42. About 558,046 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 94,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 530,246 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.27 million, up from 435,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 1.66M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of ICE earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 12:30pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IntercontinentalExchange declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw accumulated 0.45% or 4.58M shares. Fiera Cap has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 7,255 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 5.62M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. M&T Natl Bank Corporation reported 87,960 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 1.19% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 80,211 were accumulated by Hartford Invest. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has invested 4.25% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Hudock Cap Group Ltd Com has 1,254 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Indiana & reported 5,300 shares. Montag A Assocs stated it has 113,686 shares. Bokf Na holds 45,251 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bancorporation has 0.24% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 27,993 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 123,925 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.14% or 44,899 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 6,127 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 113,590 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $310.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 51,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 3,985 shares to 250,435 shares, valued at $28.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 51,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.66% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 0.02% or 291,577 shares. Farmers And Merchants invested in 0% or 24 shares. L & S holds 2,054 shares. Stanley invested in 16,558 shares. Bartlett And Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Synovus Financial owns 17,705 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,651 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 17,730 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,183 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 31,958 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 424,932 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 7,023 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fosun International reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hot Investing Trends Updates: IoT, EV, Streaming Video and Marijuana Legalization – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 12% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Ulta (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 29.97 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.