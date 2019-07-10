Cannell Peter B & Company Boosted Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake by $810,250 as Stock Price Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Held by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 115,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 783,600 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 667,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 611,169 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 108.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 28,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $207.77. About 1.77M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CLARITY MONEY; 09/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 16/04/2018 – This could present substantial investment opportunities for “legacy tech” companies still in the information technology sector, according to David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 13/03/2018 – RealWealthSolutions: #BusinessNews Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit: sources – LONDON/MADRID (Reuters); 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 07/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 12% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 125,375 shares to 379,267 shares, valued at $20.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,032 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 2.5% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). South State Corporation holds 43,400 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 181,723 shares. Qvt LP stated it has 18,990 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Field & Main Savings Bank holds 1% or 5,536 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,596 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 500 shares. Cap Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,016 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 45,519 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc accumulated 137,804 shares. Orrstown Finance Services Incorporated invested in 1.07% or 3,992 shares.

