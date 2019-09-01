Cannell Peter B & Company Has Cut Tiffany & Co (TIF) Holding by $4.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Glazer Capital Raised Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 251,047 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 40,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 488,493 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.56 million, down from 528,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 1.98 million shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 201,265 shares to 329,700 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 206,286 shares. Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 109,896 shares. Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com accumulated 83,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Water Island Capital Limited Liability Co owns 24,448 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 8,574 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 28,658 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 825,593 shares in its portfolio. 27,843 are held by Metropolitan Life New York. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 626,245 shares. Balyasny Asset has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Invesco stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv reported 100,500 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 44,795 shares.

