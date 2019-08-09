Cannell Peter B & Company Has Boosted Fidelity National Information (FIS) Stake; Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund (FOF) Sentiment Is 0.79

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Fidelity National Information (FIS) stake by 1.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 3,985 shares as Fidelity National Information (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 250,435 shares with $28.32 million value, up from 246,450 last quarter. Fidelity National Information now has $87.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 2.59M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing

Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Inc (FOF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 11 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold their positions in Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.06 million shares, down from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cohen & Steers Closed-end Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.11% or 4,574 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com reported 195,945 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,275 shares. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 520,734 shares. Eminence Cap LP owns 0.63% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 375,843 shares. Pinnacle Prns reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Campbell And Invest Adviser holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 6,538 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Trustmark Natl Bank Department reported 2,762 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 4,940 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com has 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Natixis reported 0.16% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Welltower Inc stake by 74,235 shares to 152,645 valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) stake by 31,437 shares and now owns 129,142 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Raymond James maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Friday, April 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $131 target.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 18,858 shares traded. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $344.47 million. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets.

