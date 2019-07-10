Cannell Peter B & Company Boosted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $454,200; City Holding Company Lifted Its Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) as Valuation Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 1,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,210 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, up from 84,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $369.73. About 626,963 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg

City Holding Company increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 40,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peavine Limited Liability Co invested in 0.56% or 6,968 shares. Hm Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,722 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp accumulated 0.02% or 11,530 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 177,539 shares. Moreover, Ami Investment Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Group reported 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 40,715 shares. Hwg LP invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chilton Investment Com Ltd holds 10,284 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Town & Country State Bank & Dba First Bankers owns 22,700 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Connors Investor Service Inc reported 2.87% stake. Aviance Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,772 shares. Washington-based Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lc has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Mai Capital Mngmt has 2.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533. Ambrose Richard F also sold $2.00M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Navellier Assoc holds 6,997 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 2,253 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 13,000 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). E&G Advisors LP accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.28% of the stock. M Holdings Securities has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ashfield Prtn Lc owns 18,119 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prudential owns 504,422 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.16% or 2,245 shares. Checchi Advisers owns 3,279 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.12% or 6,401 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,108 shares to 45,452 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,933 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).