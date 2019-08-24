Cannell Peter B & Company Has Decreased By $50.25 Million Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Increased Micron Technology (MU) Holding By $1.03 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 95.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 144,392 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 6,629 shares with $2.31M value, down from 151,021 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $18.83B valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 236,260 shares with $9.77M value, up from 211,260 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 10,163 shares to 213,839 valued at $29.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) stake by 989,175 shares and now owns 2.40 million shares. Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) was raised too.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 7.35% above currents $322.1 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 23 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $340 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 15.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 5.91% above currents $42.96 stock price. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $48 target. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, June 24 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $42 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MU in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Sell”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 21.

