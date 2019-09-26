Cannell Peter B & Company Lifted Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Spark Energy (SPKE) Market Valuation Rose, Schwab Charles Investment Management Cut Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 228,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 263,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, down from 492,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Spark Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 43,017 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Spark Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPKE); 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 16/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY MAY GET INTEREST FROM PE, STRATEGICS: DEALREPORTER; 09/05/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $286.7 MLN VS $196.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 10/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Limerston Capital Eyes £100 Million Exit of Spark Energy; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Loss $41.8M; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT OF 2017

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 53,337 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, up from 45,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 2.01M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

Since May 16, 2019, it had 25 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.34 million activity.

Analysts await Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.08% negative EPS growth.

