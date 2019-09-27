Cannell Peter B & Company Holds Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM); As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Has Cut Stake by $389,709

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 151,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 935,300 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39M, up from 783,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 320,596 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc analyzed 6,837 shares as the company's stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 274,982 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68 million, down from 281,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. It is down 19.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.75 million for 13.61 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

