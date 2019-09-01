Cannell Peter B & Company Stake In Bristol (BMY) Was Upped; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Corda Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $551,360

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (XOM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 39,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 2136.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 492,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 515,626 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60 million, up from 23,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 0.44% or 17,397 shares. Opus Inv Management Inc reported 55,700 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shufro Rose Lc has 2.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 473,065 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 13,989 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 16,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). South State reported 49,974 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 7,105 are owned by Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 161,280 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Natixis LP holds 0.07% or 167,442 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 277,270 shares stake. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 104,390 shares to 222,415 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,170 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp Inc Inc has 1.94% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6.31 million shares. Fincl Professionals holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,677 shares. Sabal Company stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). White Pine has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Illinois-based Blair William Co Il has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 4.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cap Inv Services Of America Inc invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South Street Ltd Liability Co holds 0.39% or 15,933 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 458,200 shares. 475,459 were reported by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md owns 7,320 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Crossvault Management has invested 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.86M are held by Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 84,076 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 1.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 8.66M shares.