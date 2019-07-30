Cannell Peter B & Company Has Trimmed Its Quidel (QDEL) Stake by $1.33 Million; As Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sabby Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 58,924 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,400 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89 million, down from 354,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.66. About 111,529 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of

More notable recent Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BCLI: Phase 2 ALS Trial Shows Clinical Benefit From NurOwnâ„¢ Treatment – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BrainStorm Announces Second Clinical Site to Enroll Patients in Its Progressive MS Phase 2 Study – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BrainStorm to Present at 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference and Extracellular Vesicles in Diagnostics & Therapeutics Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BrainStorm Appoints Arturo Araya as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BrainStorm Granted Additional Patent for NurOwn® in Israel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 33,365 shares to 139,490 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 1.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.29 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $14.34M for 40.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quidel (QDEL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on February 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Quidel (QDEL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ecolab Unveils Innovative Tested Tool to Improve Food Safety – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Small Cap Stocks With Growth AND Value – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.