Cannell Peter B & Company Continues to Hold Position in Fidelity National Information Sv (FIS); Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Its Target (TGT) Holding by $46.99 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Sv (FIS) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 188,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 438,723 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.82M, up from 250,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $131.51. About 1.03M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 66.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 546,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 270,857 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.46 million, down from 817,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 1.00M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.81 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Cap Corp by 40,789 shares to 82,476 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 314,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 211,100 shares to 79,938 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,024 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

