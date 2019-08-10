Cannell Peter B & Company Has Increased Its Baxter International (BAX) Position; Alkeon Capital Management Lowered By $16.58 Million Its Teradyne (TER) Stake

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Baxter International Inc (BAX) stake by 76.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 51,642 shares as Baxter International Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 119,228 shares with $9.69M value, up from 67,586 last quarter. Baxter International Inc now has $43.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 2.07M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Teradyne Inc (TER) stake by 14.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 425,000 shares as Teradyne Inc (TER)’s stock rose 14.34%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 2.56M shares with $102.02M value, down from 2.99M last quarter. Teradyne Inc now has $8.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 1.87 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 4,625 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Capital Investment Counsel holds 0.55% or 37,515 shares. Fiduciary Communications has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 299,236 are owned by Winslow Asset Mgmt. Cibc Asset holds 6,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 2.72 million shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 111,965 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 423,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 370,413 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Susquehanna Intll Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 31 shares. Fund Sa has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.48 million activity. JAGIELA MARK E also sold $5.48 million worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $119.98 million for 18.63 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Teradyne had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) stake by 100,000 shares to 2.03 million valued at $49.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 227,876 shares and now owns 277,776 shares. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) was raised too.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UPDATE: LitePoint is First Test Equipment Vendor to Join FiRa Consortium – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Caterpillar Earnings Miss Views – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BAX in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Llc has 271 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Assets Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 71,515 shares. Pinnacle owns 108,960 shares. 11,996 are owned by Conning. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,766 shares. Polar Llp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,048 shares. 163,250 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 8,034 shares. Eqis accumulated 13,068 shares. 56,186 are held by First Manhattan. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 180,167 are held by Dana Investment Advsr. Haverford Tru Communication accumulated 1.68% or 1.11M shares.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.