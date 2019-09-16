Cannell Peter B & Company Has Upped By $12.84 Million Its Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Holding; Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) stake by 61.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 158,500 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 416,620 shares with $33.90M value, up from 258,120 last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc now has $8.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 277,183 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18800 highest and $11500 lowest target. $164’s average target is 4.53% above currents $156.9 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $182 target in Monday, April 1 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Credit Suisse. See Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold Advance Auto Parts, Inc. shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects reported 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Smithfield Trust owns 136 shares. 10,231 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 383,541 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 575,588 shares. 141,911 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Westwood Hldg Group owns 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 13,266 shares. Atria Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 9,504 shares. Raymond James holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 152,028 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 125 shares. 15,684 were reported by Strs Ohio. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Point72 Asset Management L P holds 0.21% or 258,043 shares. The California-based Poplar Forest has invested 3.56% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 3.61 million are held by Clearbridge Investments Ltd.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Economic Reports – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts Announces Double Speed Perks Rewards Points Weekend and Chevy Camaro Sweepstakes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 379,540 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $11.20 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 26.19 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 255,764 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Ima Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 500 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 23,775 shares. Art Advsr Lc reported 8,300 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc holds 23,545 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc has invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Highland Cap Management Limited Liability has 10,927 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 5,885 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 83,314 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 32,383 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 0% or 200 shares. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 5,935 shares. 7,505 are owned by Hightower Ltd. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 5.38 million shares.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems to Attend Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing CEO says 737 production plans safe for now – Wichita Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Barclays says 737 MAX return not likely until early 2020 – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SPR) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) stake by 987,600 shares to 1.41M valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 2,950 shares and now owns 79,983 shares. Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) was reduced too.