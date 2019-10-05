Cannell Peter B & Company Lifted Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) stake by 31.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 264,863 shares as Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 1.10M shares with $44.24M value, up from 833,460 last quarter. Hd Supply Holdings Inc now has $6.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 1.19 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M

Among 4 analysts covering Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Etsy has $7000 highest and $5700 lowest target. $64.60’s average target is 14.38% above currents $56.48 stock price. Etsy had 10 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ETSY in report on Friday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, October 4. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. See Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

04/10/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $70.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $63.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Upgrade

13/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Btig Research 79.0000

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Needham 75.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $58.0000 62.0000

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) At US$39.50? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HD Supply to split in two – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply Is Still Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Holdings Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $4800 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is 12.87% above currents $38.39 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 10 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 11 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of HDS in report on Thursday, September 26 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 25. Wells Fargo maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset reported 32,767 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 658,046 shares. Next Financial Gru invested in 4,824 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 659,687 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership reported 6,170 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 1,405 shares stake. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 247,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Gru has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 164,100 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 679,121 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 45,505 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 26,420 shares to 768,816 valued at $66.76 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 239,536 shares and now owns 784,409 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 2.29 million shares traded. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has risen 66.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ETSY News: 30/05/2018 – ETSY: WHOLESALE RESOURCES WILL BE REDIRECTED TO CORE WEBSITE; 08/03/2018 – ETSY INC – IN CONNECTION WITH PRICING OF NOTES, ETSY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS; 08/03/2018 – ETSY INC ETSY.O – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER CONVERTED OR REPURCHASED; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 28/03/2018 – ETSY – BOARD APPOINTED EDITH COOPER, FORMER PARTNER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN CAPITAL FOR GOLDMAN SACHS, TO COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 08/05/2018 – ETSY 1Q EPS 10C , EST. 10C; 28/03/2018 – ETSY INC – WITH COOPER’S APPOINTMENT, ETSY’S BOARD HAS EXPANDED; 23/04/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ETSY RECENTLY COMMITTED TO GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC ETSY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $24; 08/05/2018 – Etsy Sees 2018 Rev Growth 22%-24% Up From Prior View of 21%-23%

More notable recent Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Etsy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ETSY) ROE Of 25%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nomura Is Bullish On Etsy, Positive On Reverb – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Just In: Etsy Stock Upgraded – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.46 billion. The Company’s platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. It has a 65.75 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers.