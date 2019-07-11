Cannell Capital Upped Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $624,520; As Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, 683 Capital Management Lifted by $4.90 Million Its Position

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 24,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 164,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 3.13 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 4.17M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Invests $6 Million in Reading, UK – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 29,340 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ) by 250,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $55.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N by 358,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.44% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 23,930 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co invested 0.78% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meyer Handelman holds 283,559 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.11M shares. Virtu Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Washington Trust Bancorp reported 5,046 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Proffitt & Goodson holds 346 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 25,272 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 16,226 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Prospector Prtnrs has invested 1.34% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.67% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.72% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,539 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumber – What A Difference A Year Makes – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income Is One Man’s Trash But Another Man’s Treasure – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S also sold $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Management has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Invesco Limited owns 24.15 million shares. State Street Corporation invested in 30.77M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 339,483 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.22% or 128,008 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 16,458 shares. Community Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Victory Management Incorporated accumulated 128,202 shares. City Co has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4.04M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 126,644 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Associated Banc has invested 0.2% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 169,491 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 43,011 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).