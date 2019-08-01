Cannell Capital Upped Lee Enterprises (LEE) Position by $938,958; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Maplelane Capital Lowered Position by $55.38 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 441,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.56M, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $235.82. About 5.52M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 05/04/2018 – Tesla production briefly halted by paint shop fire in Fremont factory; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk rethinks ‘bonehead’ call as ‘foolish’; 28/03/2018 – Automakers and 4 U.S. states promote purchase of electric vehicles; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tesla Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSLA); 30/05/2018 – Tesla: Consumer Reports Climbs Back on Board — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Tesla to Unveil China Plant Location as Early as Third Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Electric sportscars blur the need for speed; 29/05/2018 – Daily Breeze: These new Tesla service grads already have jobs lined up; 26/04/2018 – TESLA SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 312,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 183,545 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $24.46 million activity. 102,880 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon. On Friday, February 1 the insider Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL) by 200,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $22.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,001 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cetera Advisors Llc reported 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Macquarie Grp stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 35,160 shares stake. Spectrum Mngmt Group accumulated 113 shares. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership reported 209,294 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sterling Global Strategies Limited Liability Company has 1,185 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has 852 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gofen And Glossberg Il has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jacobs & Ca owns 6,392 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.13% or 18,803 shares. First Manhattan invested in 1,779 shares. Accredited Investors invested in 1,028 shares.

