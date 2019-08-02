Cannell Capital Raised Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) Stake by $1.30 Million as Share Price Rose; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Boosted Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position by $8.87 Million as Share Value Rose

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 37,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 183,957 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 146,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 9,732 shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 12.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC); 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 91,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 327,187 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.99 million, up from 235,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 974,649 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,334 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $205.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,344 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

