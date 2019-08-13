Cannell Capital Raised Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) Holding by $1.30 Million; Confluence Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in Sysco (SYY)

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 37,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 183,957 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 146,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 22,905 shares traded or 200.39% up from the average. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 12.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company's stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 5.19M shares traded or 103.72% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mgmt owns 1,166 shares. Smith Moore Co owns 13,363 shares. Grimes Communications accumulated 0.03% or 5,006 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 310,992 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.29% or 299,606 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,875 shares. Mackenzie owns 69,278 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20,735 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.47% stake. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 406,529 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 43,362 shares. Bailard Inc invested in 0.33% or 79,203 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 171 shares. Sageworth Tru Com holds 0% or 538 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha" published on August 13, 2019

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,601 shares to 4,275 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,191 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.