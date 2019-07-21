Cannell Capital Position in Arotech (ARTX) Has Lowered by $449,268; As American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Holding

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 114,506 shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 37.60% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 19,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77 million, down from 89,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.56. About 1.85 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,779 activity. 9,984 shares were bought by Kutler Jon B, worth $30,029 on Thursday, March 7. Krutty Dean M had bought 5,000 shares worth $9,950.

More notable recent Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Arotech to Release First Quarter 2018 Results on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Arotech (ARTX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arotech to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independence Hldg Co New (NYSE:IHC) by 37,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why This REIT Could Be the Best Cannabis Stock You’ve Never Heard Of – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity. Lara Gustavo sold $526,760 worth of stock.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares to 381,207 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.