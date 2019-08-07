Cannell Capital Position in Arotech (ARTX) Has Decreased by $449,268 as Stock Declined; Blume Capital Management Has Cut Its Metlife (MET) Position by $577,374; Market Valuation Rose

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.0173 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0827. About 63,789 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 3.17M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $84,779 activity. $14,700 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) shares were bought by Kutler Jon B. Cappell Kenneth W bought $14,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,616 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Northern Trust Corporation reported 44,290 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 77,790 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt invested in 79,830 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc has 14,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cannell has invested 1.02% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Millennium Management Lc accumulated 144,879 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited reported 21,471 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 2.04 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 1.11 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Psagot House Ltd holds 1,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Com reported 373,168 shares stake.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp by 382,214 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Monetary Mngmt Group reported 9,925 shares. Synovus accumulated 8,239 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.11% or 94,698 shares. Psagot Investment House has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.46% or 511,190 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 394,244 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma reported 0.31% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 30.07M shares. Td Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc owns 11,158 shares. Paradigm Asset Com Limited Company holds 0% or 53,280 shares. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0.26% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Advisory Ser Network Ltd Llc stated it has 36,438 shares.

