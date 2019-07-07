Cannell Capital Lowered Ring Energy (REI) Position by $9.53 Million; Sp Plus (SP) Shares Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.42 Million Its Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $762.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 58,441 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500.

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.49M market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 494,547 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 70.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.71% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14M for 11.13 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Invest Ltd holds 95,236 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 609,562 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc has 0.1% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 268,844 shares. Moreover, North Star Investment Corp has 0.24% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Moreover, James Investment Rech has 0.03% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.19M shares. M&T Bancorp Corp reported 13,005 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 144,500 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Eagle Boston Mngmt invested 0.58% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Principal Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Natl Bank Of America De owns 199,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bard Associates, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,140 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested in 23,751 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP).

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 10,433 shares to 80,009 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY).

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 55.56% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.09 per share. REI’s profit will be $9.49M for 5.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.