Cannell Capital Lowered Its Arotech (ARTX) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 58,934 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 151,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4.58M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.36 million, up from 4.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Series 2018-ZM0584 & Series 2018-ZM0585; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Securities Management has invested 0.08% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Lsv Asset owns 121,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 3,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 751 shares. 12,002 were accumulated by Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Essex Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 373,168 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 286,063 shares. Invesco owns 54,724 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 30,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 4 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 6,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 13,466 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 10,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Exterran Corp.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,779 activity. Kutler Jon B bought $30,029 worth of stock. The insider Krutty Dean M bought 5,000 shares worth $9,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox stated it has 81.81 million shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Oakworth owns 12,124 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 19,829 shares. Barr E S holds 2.54% or 508,268 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 6,177 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 4,740 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 443,477 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Lp has 0.48% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.13M shares. White Pine Invest accumulated 0.13% or 5,257 shares. Fruth Investment Management owns 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,342 shares. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Investment House Ltd reported 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 151,689 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.39% or 8,400 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 17,463 shares to 58,439 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geopark Ltd by 35,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,600 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).