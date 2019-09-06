Cannell Capital Lowered Holding in Arotech (ARTX) as Stock Value Declined; As U S Concrete (USCR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Gmt Capital Has Lowered Position

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 37,462 shares traded. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 104,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 401,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, down from 505,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.18M market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 168,129 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $39,600 activity. Kutler Jon B bought 5,000 shares worth $14,700. The insider Krutty Dean M bought $9,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 4 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Northern Trust Corporation has 44,290 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.01% or 286,063 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 456,943 shares. Virtu Financial, New York-based fund reported 21,471 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 46,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Spark Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 61,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) for 30,000 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 121,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cannell Limited Co accumulated 1.43M shares or 1.02% of the stock. 1,109 were reported by Tower Ltd Liability (Trc).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 400,999 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc.

Analysts await Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ARTX’s profit will be $1.60 million for 9.92 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Arotech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 300,453 shares to 907,376 shares, valued at $25.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 107,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 44,997 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0.07% or 397,572 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Capital, Texas-based fund reported 614,124 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Com reported 37,392 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 444,414 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 57,489 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 6,349 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management owns 70,889 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Vanguard Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Pnc Fin Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 119,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,079 shares. Cambridge Rech Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 16,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.