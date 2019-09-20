Cannell Capital Lifted Lee Enterprises (LEE) Position by $909,230; Market Value Declined; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Decreased Its Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) as Market Valuation Rose

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 155,579 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.34. About 966,774 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $352.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 1.04M shares to 759,094 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.65 million for 10.09 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 90,000 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $66.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).