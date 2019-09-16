Cannell Capital Lifted By $909,230 Its Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stake; Clearwater Paper (CLW) Shorts Down By 11.27%

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) had a decrease of 11.27% in short interest. CLW’s SI was 1.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.27% from 1.20M shares previously. With 179,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)’s short sellers to cover CLW’s short positions. The SI to Clearwater Paper Corporation’s float is 6.63%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 130,714 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 14.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 06/03/2018 – Clearwater Seafoods 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 15/05/2018 – Brandon D. Bellew Sworn In As Clearwater Bar Association President For 2018-2019 Term; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 08/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $120.1 MLN VERSUS $128.4 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.01; 08/03/2018 – Church of Scientology’s Fort Harrison Monthly Tours Educate on Vibrant Part of Clearwater’s History; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Gains Increased Support; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – April 19th Sees Final Swing Dance for Charity of the Season at Clearwater’s Fort Harrison

Cannell Capital Llc increased Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 454,615 shares as Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)'s stock declined 22.78%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 3.18 million shares with $7.13M value, up from 2.73M last quarter. Lee Enterprises Inc now has $131.55M valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 129,682 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $291.33 million. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Products segment makes and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

