Cannell Capital Increases Stake in Lee Enterprises (LEE); Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Market Value Rose While Menta Capital Decreased by $664,350 Its Stake

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.55M market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 112,994 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 44,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 29,838 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462,000, down from 74,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 318,082 shares traded or 88.82% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6,400 shares to 14,633 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 23,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 9,660 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,526 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.28% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 168,546 shares. American Century Cos Inc has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). 39,341 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Morgan Stanley holds 2.08M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp has 14,966 shares. D E Shaw holds 75,464 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 37,082 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 71,000 shares stake. Qs Investors Lc owns 90,746 shares. Caxton LP owns 0.02% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 11,705 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 404,848 shares. Bogle Invest LP De holds 0.16% or 130,778 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lee Enterprises reports double digit digital growth; Q1 FY2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Interpublic Group Announces Series of Executive Changes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “GE: When emotion gets the best of you – Fox Business” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lee Enterprises Announces Board and Corporate Governance Enhancements – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Board Approves $10 million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.