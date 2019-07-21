Cannell Capital Holds Position in Limelight Networks (LLNW); Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Increased Crown Holdings (CCK) Position

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 458.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 501,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 884,243 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 45.54% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 07/05/2018 – China Exports May Steal Iran Showdown’s Limelight: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Limelight Networks; 27/03/2018 – Limelight Health Quoting Technology Integrates with Covered California Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 16/05/2018 – Limeade Presents 2018 Limelight Awards to Leaders in Employee Well-Being & Engagement

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 1.76 million shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 938,282 are owned by Tensile Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fil Limited has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Mariner Lc has invested 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 248,434 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 624,860 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1,047 shares. Texas-based Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Paragon Cap Limited Company invested in 0% or 114 shares. Bridges Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 15,100 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 6,310 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Com has 13,057 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Thomson Reuters, Morgan Stanley, Crown, BT Group, VOXX International, and Teligent Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Is A Great Industrial Stock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/8/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,057 shares to 68,298 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,295 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 584,672 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 143,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,754 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc.

More notable recent Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for May 21, 2019 : LC, ZNGA, BAC, LLNW, TRUE, CMCSA, V, QQQ, STNE, ING, NLY, WP – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Limelight Networks (LLNW) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Limelight Networks Announces Stock for Salary Program – Business Wire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Limelight Networks Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold LLNW shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Blackrock has 7.73 million shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited reported 21,647 shares stake. Quaker Capital Invests Ltd Llc reported 2.67M shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). 16,803 are owned by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 1.34M shares. Prudential Finance Inc has 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 11,067 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). 180,572 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.06% or 100,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 259,257 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 11,287 shares.