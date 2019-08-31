Cannell Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) as Stock Value Declined; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Cut Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $374,213 as Stock Price Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 7,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 587,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34 million, down from 595,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 28,414 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,097 shares to 299,068 shares, valued at $33.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 78,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.58 million for 18.56 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corp by 697,974 shares to 723,349 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE).