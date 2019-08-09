Cannell Capital Has Raised Position in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Presima Lifted Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 410,171 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 37,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 183,957 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 146,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 17,199 shares traded or 140.78% up from the average. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 12.13% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC); 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold IHC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.11 million shares or 0.37% less from 2.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 952 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,783 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 76,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC). Ameritas Prns stated it has 0% in Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC). Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC). State Street Corp holds 0% or 106,238 shares. 14,400 are owned by Strs Ohio. Amer International Group reported 0% stake. 772 were reported by Legal And General Gp Plc. 656 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Tcw Group Inc Inc reported 266,017 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,160 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 31,382 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 143,402 shares to 481,754 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 172,900 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $38.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.