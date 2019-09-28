Cannell Capital Has Raised Its Lee Enterprises (LEE) Stake by $909,230 as Share Value Declined; Signia Capital Management Has Cut Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Stake by $805,395

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 53,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 290,384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 344,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 96,360 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 63,109 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $80.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 18,365 shares to 176,258 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM) by 64,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc.

Analysts await Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 47.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HRTG’s profit will be $10.15 million for 10.93 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Heritage Insurance eyes Maryland, Virginia for expansion – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on November 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “8th Annual Gateway Conference to Showcase 100+ Leading Companies in San Francisco on September 4-5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insurer Palomar Holdings files for initial public offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heritage Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Investor Conference on September 25th – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 1.04M shares to 759,094 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.