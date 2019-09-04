Cannell Capital Has Lowered By $449,268 Its Arotech (ARTX) Stake; Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Arotech Corp (ARTX) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as Arotech Corp (ARTX)’s stock declined 24.83%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.43M shares with $4.18 million value, down from 1.65 million last quarter. Arotech Corp now has $62.13M valuation. It closed at $2.34 lastly. It is down 45.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 299 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 268 sold and reduced stakes in Southwest Airlines Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 432.15 million shares, up from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Southwest Airlines Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 11 to 8 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 55 Reduced: 213 Increased: 205 New Position: 94.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc holds 11.62% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. for 1.26 million shares. Provident Trust Co owns 3.72 million shares or 7.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc has 4.23% invested in the company for 405,905 shares. The Texas-based U S Global Investors Inc has invested 4.09% in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 74,369 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $27.97 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 1.91 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – LUV PREFERS ORGANIC GROWTH, WOULD LOOK AT M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q CASM EX-FUEL/EXPENSES UNCHANGED TO UP 1%; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Incident Is First U.S. Airline Fatality Since 2009; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Not Going South For Southwest – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Newark Airport Loses 1 Low-Fare Carrier and Quickly Gains Another – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,600 activity. $30,029 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) shares were bought by Kutler Jon B. Shares for $9,950 were bought by Krutty Dean M on Tuesday, June 4. On Friday, March 15 Cappell Kenneth W bought $14,950 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ARTX’s profit will be $1.59M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Arotech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Cannell Capital Llc increased Sandridge Energy Inc stake by 272,340 shares to 1.74M valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) stake by 312,986 shares and now owns 2.73 million shares. Inseego Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). 6,616 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). 44,290 were accumulated by Northern. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 34,882 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 286,063 shares. 77,790 were accumulated by Blackrock. First Wilshire Secs Incorporated stated it has 79,830 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Ancora Advisors Limited Company stated it has 456,943 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Acadian Asset Ltd Co has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Psagot Investment House Limited reported 1,447 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability accumulated 144,879 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Arotech Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:ARTX) 1.9% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Arotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ARTX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Arotech Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ARTX – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arotech Corporation (ARTX) CEO Dean Krutty on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Arotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ARTX) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.