Cannell Capital Has Lifted Its I D Systems (IDSY) Position; Kroger Co Has 0.96 Sentiment

Kroger Co (KR) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 274 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 286 decreased and sold positions in Kroger Co. The funds in our database now possess: 628.01 million shares, down from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kroger Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 4 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 223 Increased: 202 New Position: 72.

Cannell Capital Llc increased I D Systems Inc (IDSY) stake by 16.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 367,073 shares as I D Systems Inc (IDSY)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 2.65M shares with $15.73M value, up from 2.28M last quarter. I D Systems Inc now has $92.92M valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 12,707 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.60 billion. It also makes and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It has a 10.8 P/E ratio. The firm operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

The stock increased 2.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 7.61M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (KR) has declined 28.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.57M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 5.37% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. for 1.57 million shares. Poplar Forest Capital Llc owns 2.39 million shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sasco Capital Inc Ct has 3.41% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The Texas-based Goodman Financial Corp has invested 3.14% in the stock. Rwc Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.80 million shares.

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Telaria Inc stake by 584,672 shares to 1.80M valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Innovative Indl Pptys Inc stake by 11,633 shares and now owns 101,803 shares. North Amern Constr Group Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 3.82% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 10,800 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited accumulated 16,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.7% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 167,305 shares. 16,600 were reported by Hightower Advisors Llc. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 321,597 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 19,226 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 348,683 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). State Street invested in 17,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Marshall Wace Llp owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 399 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $858,798 activity. Another trade for 2,100 shares valued at $11,746 was bought by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS. 83,290 shares valued at $502,047 were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Thursday, March 14. Shares for $14,725 were bought by Formant Christopher on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, March 15 Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 10,000 shares. Brodsky Michael bought 8,000 shares worth $49,437.

